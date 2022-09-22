SHELBYVILLE (WCIA) — For the first time in more than 25 years, Shelbyville football is off to a 4-0 start to the season. The Rams are on a roll, outscoring opponents 168-36, including a blowout 40-6 win at Tuscola last Friday. Coming off its first playoff appearance since 2017, Shelbyville is hungry for more under head coach Bill Duckett.

“They’ve been really motivated to have success,” Duckett said. “We made the playoffs last year and had a little bit of success there and so I think they’ve tasted it and now they want to have that opportunity and they’re really following through and they put the time and effort in to get to this point.”

“The run game’s been working really well,” Shelbyville junior quarterback Brody Boehm said. “We had Will step up this year, he’s handling it pretty well, a last minute deal. Our O-Line is just great they make a big hole for us.”

Shelbyville hosts Warrensburg-Latham this Friday night, with a win they would qualify for the postseason with five victories. Currently the Rams sit tied atop the Central Illinois Conference along with St. Teresa, the two teams are set to meet in Week 8.

