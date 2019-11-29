Raiders prepped and ready for state

MOWEAQUA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Central A&M Raiders are in the state championship for the first time since 2001, with one of those players leading the way.

CAM has scored 597 points this season, that’s nearly 46 points per game. Their only real test was week five against St. Teresa, a 28-26 win. They’ve won every other game by at least two touchdowns.

“I think a lot of people had expectations for us, I don’t know if they necessarily thought we’d make it to DeKalb but there were expectations for us to be pretty successful,” head coach Brent Weakly said. “What made us successful? I think we had pretty good senior leadership, for one. They get a long really well and hey, they’re talented, it’s not all coaching let me tell you that.”

Central A&M and Lena-Winslow kickoff at 10 a.m. on Friday morning in DeKalb.