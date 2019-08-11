QB battle in full swing for Panthers

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — If there’s one thing Adam Cushing has plenty of in year one at EIU, it’s experience at the quarterback position. Three guys have started at least one game for Eastern in the last two seasons.

Johnathan Brantley started nine last year, Harry Woodbury started the other two. Scotty Gilkey only played in one game last season before getting injured, but he started five games in 2017.

All three are in a competition to be the starter this year, Cushing is excited about the battle but hasn’t seen one player separate from the pack yet.

“They all stepped onto the field with an attitude to compete, but also to be great teammates, and we had that conversation as a quarterback group to say that no matter who gets the snap against UT Chatt, that everybody is going to be behind them,” he said. “The starting quarterback is going to be the guy that move the offense, the guy that’s just gonna consistently move the ball down the field.”

EIU opens their season on August 29th at Chattanooga.