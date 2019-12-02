Pride, bragging right up for grabs in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — All 14 teams from both the ACC and the Big Ten are playing for more than themselves this week, as the two conferences battle for the 21st time in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Illinois is 8-12 overall in their appearances in the challenge, with their most recent win coming in 2016 at home against NC State.

The ACC has dominated the all-time series, taking home the crown in 12 of the 20 years, with three of the other eight being ties.

“It’s a week long of the Big Ten’s ability and the ACC’s ability to showcase our programs and yeah, there’s a lot of pride in that,” Brad Underwood said.

“The ACC is one of the best conferences, as well as the Big Ten is one of the best conferences in the nation so obviously when we go against a difference conference which is on our level, we always try and prove we’re the Big Ten conference, we’re the tougher team, the tougher conference so obviously it would be really good for not only us but for the Big Ten for us to win that game,” Giorgi Bezhanishvili said.