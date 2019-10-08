Practice reps key for Robinson this week

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — With Brandon Peters and Isaiah Williams nursing injuries, Matt Robinson will likely be taking most of the snaps in practice this week.

Williams didn’t make the trip to Minnesota, while Peters was injured in the first half. Robinson took over and went 15/29 for 125 yards. He ran the ball seven times for -1 yard.

The redshirt freshman will need to be laser focused in practice this week, especially if Peters and Williams are ruled out for the game. But that’s something that the coaches preach every week, take every rep like you’re the starter.

“We tell our backups to expect ‘if the guy above me goes down for a snap, am I ready to go?’ So you have to prepare yourself that way,” Lovie Smith said. “A lot of it would be with mental reps. But I would say yes, there’s a little bit different approach that Matt is thinking about right now.”

“Every rep that you take in practice is gold. It’s gold. And you’ve got to approach it that way. It’s a Big Ten Championship rep. Every rep,” Rod Smith said. “And when you approach is that way from every position, we’ll get the product that we want and that’s what we continue to keep preaching.”

Illinois kicks off against Michigan on Saturday at 11:00 a.m.