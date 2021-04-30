Pittsburgh Steelers draft Kendrick Green

WCIA — Former Illinois guard Kendrick Green was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers 87th overall in the third round of the NFL Draft Friday night, making him the highest drafted Illini player since Dawuane Smoot in 2017.

Kendrick Green to the PITTSBURGH STEELERS!!! pic.twitter.com/SgpImvBMv8 — Matt McClain (@MattMcClain3) May 1, 2021

Green entered the draft after being named to the All-Big Ten First Team in 2020. He was also named a USA Today Second Team All-American. Going into the draft, Green received an NFL Combine invite and was ranked as the sixth-best guard available, according to Pro Football Focus.

Here’s my story from earlier this week on newly drafted Pittsburgh Steeler Kendrick Green, who is just the third #Illini draft pick since 2016. https://t.co/xNgfVpC0VG — Andy Olson (@WCIA3Andy) May 1, 2021

The Peoria native stayed in-state and was redshirted his first season with the Illini. Green went on to make 33 straight starts on the Illinois offensive line. He is just the third Illinois player drafted since 2016.