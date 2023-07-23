WCIA — At 74 years young, Alice Myers is a force to reckon with on the pickleball court.

“I play every day,” Myers chuckled. “I hate to admit it, but yes.”

Getting into the sport eight years ago, the Tolono resident is on a court every day, rain or shine.

“I love it, obviously. I would say most of us are addicted to pickleball that play it,” Myers said. “You hate to say that, but it’s true.”

And partnered up with her husband, the two are tough to beat. Playing in tournaments or bringing their paddles with them wherever they travel.

“I don’t know what it is about pickleball, but it definitely makes you meet people and feel welcome when you’re traveling,” Myers said. “We try to make people that come here feel welcome too.”

Meeting new people is all a part of the game which forms unlikely friends with people 40 years younger than you like Blaize Combow. He showed up at the Champaign Park District courts one day and started playing with Myers and her group.

“It definitely brings back the completive back in you,” Combow said. “Everyone is so welcome. It’s really friendly. Whether you’re a first time player, or been playing for a long time, as long as you show up to the court with your gear you can jump in anytime you want.”

“It’s a lot of fun because you can play with young and old,” Myers said.

“It’s awesome to see everybody blending in and everyone playing together,” Combow said. “There’s no real age bracket per se. As long as you show up to the court and play then everybody is very welcoming.”