DECATUR (WCIA) — Being an underrated player in high school was only motivation for Millikin’s Elyce Knudsen. The senior and three-time All-American has helped turn the Big Blue women’s basketball program around.

“It’s that chip on my shoulder you know,” Knudsen said. “I didn’t really get the notice that I wanted in high school and that kind of just motivates me every day to kind of put myself on the map.”

While at Unity Knudsen focused on getting recruited for softball, but quickly realized basketball was the path for her.

“I knew basketball was something that I always loved and something that a lot of people kind of doubted me in,” Knudsen said. “I think that’s kind of why I was like I can take the next step. I need to show people what I’m capable of, what I can do with the sport I love.”

Millikin head coach Olivia Lett took notice, and Elyce knew the 50 minute drive to Decatur was the right spot for her.

“When coach was recruiting me the whole idea was we kind of want to revamp this program and get it back to where it was in the early 2000s,” Knudsen said. “She said, ‘If you want to be a part of that and lead it that would be great.’ And I thought I couldn’t get that at any other university.”

She did just that, helping lead the Big Blue to the Division III NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2005 making it to the Sweet 16. Millikin then returned to the NCAA Tournament this Winter, punching their ticket after winning the conference tournament.

“It’s kind of want to say it’s a full circle moment, like to just be here excelling and succeeding on and off the court, I couldn’t ask for anything more,” Knudsen said.

The Philo native is the first Millikin basketball player to win the Josten’s Trophy, ranked second in the NCAA this past season with 647 points and is fourth on Millikin’s all time career scoring list.

“I tried to make a name for myself in high school and I’m making a name for myself now on the bigger stage and that’s all I’ve wanted,” Knudsen said.

“She knows what she wants to get better at,” Lett said. “She knows what her goals are and what she wants to do.”

While she could’ve left to play basketball at a higher division, Knudsen says being a role model in her community and playing the sport she loves close to home kept her in blue.

“I said I can’t leave this university. I love the group that I’m with,” Knudsen said. “It’s just the people around me. It’s the community and the Decatur area. It’s nice to see you having an impact on the youth through a sport that you love and they could love in the future.”

“Elyce wants to be more than just a basketball player and so to see the impact that she’s had on the community and the impact that she’s had staying local,” Lett said. “She could’ve gone to other schools, especially now that she’s been so successful as she has been, but she wants to be someone that those little girls can look up to.”

Elyce still has two years of eligibility and isn’t planning on leaving the Big Blue anytime soon.