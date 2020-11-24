Peters, Navarro powering Illini offense

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) –Brandon Peters may have had his best game in the Orange and Blue on Saturday against Nebraska, and the performance was thanks in part to some competition.

Illinois had to start three different quarterbacks while Peters was out for COVID-19 protocols. Redshirt Freshman Isaiah Williams had the most impressive fill-in performance. The Illinois coaching staff did not name a starter going into the game, but the Illini found ways to get both on the field at the same time. Peters says if it makes the team better, it is good with him.

“Isaiah is a huge weapon on offense,” says Peters. “He’s a fast shifty guy that can make big plays at an instant. Continuing to utilize him is going to be something we can continue to use in our offense.”

Another emerging weapon for the Illini has been wideout Donny Navarro. According to Pro Football Focus, Navarro was the fourth highest graded wide receiver in the nation Saturday. Coaches and teammates have praised his work ethic as the reason for his rise from walk-on to starter.

Donny Navarro was the No. 4 rated wide receiver in the nation last week and No. 2 among receivers with multiple receptions according to @PFF_College. — Illini Stats & Notes (@IlliniStats) November 23, 2020

“I just come with a mentality of just proving something every day,” says Navarro. “I think that’s the mentality that everyone has on this team. That attitude is what is needed in order to be successful and to take yourself to new heights you never really thought you could.”

Navarro, Peters, and the whole offense need to be clicking when they welcome No. 3 Ohio State Saturday. Game starts at 11 a.m.