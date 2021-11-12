PBL’s Ryder James signs with Missouri

PAXTON (WCIA) — Ryder James has had a week he’ll never forget. The Paxton-Buckley-Loda senior signed a National Letter of Intent to run at Missouri on Friday, just six days after winning the Class 1A state cross country championship.

“It’s been a crazy week with everything that’s happened, signing with Missouri, winning state, I mean a lot of my dreams came true this week,” James said. “It’s been a really good week honestly.”

James picked the Tigers over Iowa, he finished the state meet just 16 seconds of running the fastest time in Class 1A history at 14:16:89.