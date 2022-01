CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — A trio of players on the national champion Parkland volleyball team have committed to play at the next level. All are moving on the four-year universities.

St. Thomas More grad Kayla Brandon is headed to Central Michigan. The defensive specialist was named to the 2020-21 All-Region Second Team. Halle Everett is going to Memphis. The outside hitter was named a 2020-21 NJCAA All-America First Team. Isabella Classen is going to Keiser University.