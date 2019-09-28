Parkland volleyball on their way to another historic season

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Cobras are riding high as the #1 ranked team in the country, on a 15 match winning streak.

What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas. But that’s not the case for the Parkland Cobras, who are still building momentum from one of their best weekends yet.

“It’s unprecedented. That weekend in Vegas, just the wins we had out there we’re impressive and amazing so I’ll remember those for a long time,” head coach Cliff Hastings said.

It’s a victory that stands out among head coach Cliff Hastings’ 500 plus wins, a milestone he reached earlier this season. The Cobras went 4-0 in Las Vegas, knocking off Seward County, the No. 1 Division I team in the country. Parkland is Division II.

“Beating those top ranked DI teams, is something that we were all extremely proud of and it was just a very exciting moment for all of us,” Ryleigh Warfel said.

“They weren’t afraid, they went after it like it was the National Championship match, and they had been there last year, and it was a real testament to who they are as a group,” Hastings added.

The Cobras’ twelve sophomores have been a key part of the team’s success this season. They’re hoping that experience will bring them back to the National Championship, after finishing second last year.

“We’re a little bit bitter about it, but we are coming back stronger this year, and ready to fight and win,” Warfel said.

The Cobras already have more than 25 wins this year. They hope that streak carries them to the program’s fourth national title.