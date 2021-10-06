Parkland volleyball notch two more home wins

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Parkland Volleyball extended their streak of not losing a set at home this season, beating Illinois Central College and Joliet Junior College on Wednesday.

The Cobras won the first game handedly, but were pushed in the second and third set by the Cougars. Hailey Sperling and Kat Blase led the way in kills. Parkland only beat Joliet by two points in the third and final set, but were able to get the job done thanks to Arika Richardson and Sophie Young.

The Cobras are on again Saturday as they host Kankakee Community College and Southeastern Illinois College.