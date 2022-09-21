CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Parkland College volleyball team officially capped off its NJCAA D-II National Title last season, receiving rings Wednesday night to commemorate the championship. A pregame ceremony celebrated the accomplishments of the Cobras, who went 56-3 and won their first national title since 2016.

Then a Top 10 match followed, with No. 3 Parkland sweeping No. 6 Heartland (25-16, 25-15, 25-23) to win its 14th-straight match of the season.

“Heartland’s a fantastic team so for us to win in three, like I was so happy and impressed,” Parkland head coach Cliff Hastings said. “Being down 21-19 in the third and finding that resilience to push back against a very well coached and very good team it was great.”



“As long as we keep working as hard as we have been in practice and we’re slowly finding our groove as a team so as long as we keep doing that, well I think we can do well in Nationals too,” Parkland sophomore middle hitter Kat Blase said.