CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The No. 3 Parkland volleyball team continued its blistering form this season, sweeping a doubleheader on Saturday over Lake Land Community College and Kankakee Community College.

Not only did they win both matches, they swept all six sets on the day. Kat Blase led the way with 14 kills in the match against Lake Land, and Landry Warfel added 25 assists.

With the wins the Cobras improve to 34-1 on the season.