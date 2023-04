CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Parkland softball swept Lincoln Land in two games Wednesday afternoon, winning 12-0 and 8-0. The No. 5 Cobras improved their record to 39-9 on the season, with freshmen pitchers leading the way. Karley Yergler pitched a two-hit shutout in the opener, before Ellie Vetter threw a six-inning perfect game, the first in program history since 2013.