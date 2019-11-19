Parkland out for redemption at nationals

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Parkland Cobras are the top seeded team at nationals, and they’re on a mission this season for the national championship after coming in second last year.

Parkland enters the tournament 54-2 on the season, they had a 35 match win streak snapped earlier in November. They’re using last year as motivation, when they fell in the title match in three sets.

“I think this year we have a lot of anger built up that we really want to win because it’s the sophomores last year and we just want to put it all out on the court for our last time,” sophomore Brooke Norder said.

“A lot of our sophomores who are primary players, were our primary players last year as freshman so I’m taking it more as a learning experience less so as a motivator,” head coach Cliff Hastings said.

Parkland starts their journey on Thursday against Mercyhurst North East.