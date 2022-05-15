CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Parkland men’s golf is on its way to the NJCAA DII National Tournament for the fifth year in a row, with this year’s edition being held in Joplin, Mo.

Play starts on Tuesday and runs through Friday. But unlike the last four trips, the Cobras are there to defend their title. They won their first championship in program history last season. Three golfers from that team are back for this season. For this year’s squad, the do not feel the pressure going back as defending champs.

“This is an opportunity for a new team, new guys to go and leave their mark,” head coach Corbin Sebens said. “There’s no pressure. We’re going to approach it like every event.”

“We haven’t been starting as we’ve wanted to this semester,” sophomore Joel Petersson said. “I would say we struggled a little bit in the beginning. But we’re starting to get there I would say. I have a good feeling for Nationals this year as well.”

Parkland is ranked third in the nation going into the tournament.