DANVILLE (WCIA) — After winning the region championship for the second time in three years, Parkland men’s basketball fell in the opening round of the NJCAA Division II Tournament Tuesday to Des Moines Area Community College.

Savon Wykle led the Cobras with 17 points, and a bucket in the third gave Parkland the lead at 43-42. But shortly after the Bears’ Jadan Graves hit one of his six threes to give DMACC the lead for good. Josh Rivers added 11 points for the Cobras.

“Our program has put itself in a position where we have expectations to compete at this level,” says head coach Anthony Figueroa. “We still have more games to play so our focus is going to be for the next game and trying to win as many games as we can in this tournament.”

Parkland will continue on in the Consolation Bracket Thursday at 1 p.m.