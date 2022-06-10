JOLIET (WCIA) — Parker Detmers set a new Class 3A semifinal record with 14 strikeouts leading Glenwood to a 2-1 win over Washington in the Class 3A state tournament Friday afternoon at Duly Health and Care Field in Joliet. The Louisville commit only allowed one hit and one run in the victory, leading the Titans back to the state title game for the first time since 2010 when Glenwood won it all.

“I had all my stuff today,” Detmers said. “My change-up was working really good against the lefties. My curve ball I could just drop it right in there and it just felt amazing.”



“Very seldom do you ever have all your pitches working for you as a pitcher,” Glenwood head coach Casey Erickson said. “A lot of times you just have to work through things, but Parker today was as best as I’ve seen him.”



“Giving him support was big because we knew that was going to be a close game, but I mean like my first two at bats, I just missed them,” Glenwood senior catcher Will Platner said. “I lined out to shortstop and popped out, but it felt good to barrel one up.”

Glenwood faces Nazareth Academy in the Class 3A state championship game Saturday morning at 11:30 a.m. after the Roadrunners beat Crystal Lake South 16-3 in the other semifinal game on Friday.