NORMAL (WCIA) — In the 110th playing of the Mid-America Classic, Illinois State (2-1) pulled away down the stretch from Eastern Illinois (0-3) taking the win 35-7.

Jonah O’Brien found Dewayne Cooks Jr. to tie the game in the first quarter but the Redbird defense stifled anything else from getting going for EIU. O’Brien was picked off three times, with two being returned for touchdowns.

EIU is on the road next weekend for one final conference game at Murray State before the Racers leave the Ohio Valley for the Missouri Valley Football Conference.