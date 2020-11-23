Pandemic recruiting no easy task for Illini Baseball

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois baseball’s next class looks good on paper, but how they got that class is what is most impressive to head coach Dan Hartleb.

The team got eight signatures when the signing period opened at the beginning of November. The recruiting process over the offseason was different because of COVID-19. None of the coaches were actually able to meet with players. Still, Hartleb is happy with how the class came together.

“It’s been a difficult year from a recruiting standpoint because the players weren’t allowed to come on campus and spend time with us,” says Hartleb. “We had to do everything over the phone and on Zoom, and for Mark and Adam to bring a group like this to the table, with all the difficulties we’ve had as far as the regular recruiting process, it’s very impressive.”