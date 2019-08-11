Overseas experience key in development for Illini volleyball

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It was a busy summer for the Illinois volleyball roster. Four different players took trips overseas to improve and gain key experience.

Jacqueline Quade and Mica Allison were on a US Women’s Collegiate National team in Japan in May. Diana Brown also played for the collegiate national team at the World University Games in Italy back in July. Rylee Hinton played with a Big Ten team in Japan in June.

All gaining good experience on and off the court coming in to the new season.

“I think it’s always fun playing with different people because you have to kind of get used to a different style of play every time you play with someone different,” Allison said. “It’s just been fun playing with so many different people, it’s easy to kind of come back to that and with this team get used to them as a team.”

“It was awesome. Playing with a different group of girls was really cool and trying to adjust and figure out how we can play best together without much practice so it was really cool,” Quade said. “A good experience for me, I had never done something like that so just learning to adjust and work with different people.”

Illinois will host their Orange and Blue scrimmage on August 24th in Huff Hall.