One Month Out: Illini confident heading into season opener at Wisconsin

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — In exactly one month, Illinois football will open up the 2020 season in historic fashion. It will mark the latest the Illini have started a season in its more than 100 year history, and there’s no doubt this one will be remembered for the next century and beyond. COVID-19 has thrown all sorts of curveballs and there’s bound to be more, but for the players, coaches and fans alike, there’s hope that the Big Ten is giving fall ball a go.

Illinois makes a trip north to Madison to play Wisconsin on Oct. 24 in the first game for both teams. After upsetting the sixth-ranked Badgers last season, the Illini say they are no longer a push over in the Big Ten West.

“It’s time to make a name,” Illinois senior safety Tony Adams said. “It’s time to not come in as an underdog but seeing them as an equally ranked opponent and trying to take them out like that. We know they’re a good team and we believe we’re a good team, so we’re not coming in there like we’re an underdog. We’re coming to fight pound for pound.”