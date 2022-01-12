Omar Payne stepping up down the stretch

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — It was not pretty at times, but a win is a win and Illinois is off to a 5-0 start in conference after beating Nebraska Tuesday night.

The Huskers got out to a hot start but big runs in the first and second half for Illinois helped keep them at bay. Kofi Cockburn had a somewhat quiet night for his standards, finishing with 16 points and 13 rebounds. He missed the final four minutes with four fouls, but he was not needed with Omar Payne playing his most important minutes of the season.

After scoring a season high 8 points and blocking 4 shots, #Illini forward Omar Payne provided a big spark off the bench



"That's probably the best I've felt…the alley from Trent, we've been talking about that all week. Brought energy to the team" pic.twitter.com/IV6fO9QjMx — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) January 12, 2022

“I stayed with him a little longer in the second half,” said head coach Brad Underwood. “I got to do a better job of monitoring that. Now Omar gives me a lot of confidence to not be afraid to do that.”

“Huge shoutout to Omar for coming in, stepping in for Kofi giving us some tremendous minutes,” says Trent Frazier. “Blocked shots, catching lobs, he was unbelievable for us tonight.”

“That’s probably the best I’ve felt,” says Payne. “I felt me just turning myself up, I had a lot of confidence in myself and just me talking to my teammates made me more comfortable.”

Getting Payne in his rhythm will be a big deal down the stretch as the Illini will always welcome more depth.

Illinois is now scheduled to play Michigan on Friday at 8 p.m. Reports say the Wolverines are “expecting to play.”