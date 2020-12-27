OL Lowe coming back for extra year

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Senior offensive lineman Vederian Lowe announced Sunday on Twitter that he is taking advantage of an extra year of eligibility and returning to Illinois for 2021.

“After talking with my family and coach Bielema, I have decided to return to the University of Illinois,” wrote Lowe in a statement. “Being a part of the Fighting Illini family has been an amazing experience and I look forward to putting on the Orange & Blue for one more season before going to next level.”

Let’s fire up another one! pic.twitter.com/c1Km1VgTjF — Vederian Lowe (@Vederiannn) December 27, 2020

Every player received an extra year of eligibility from the NCAA because of COVID-19. Fellow linemen Doug Kramer and Alex Palczewski announced early in the week that they were also coming back to play for new head coach Bret Bielema.