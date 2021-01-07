Oakwood’s Young scores 14 in Murray State’s win over Eastern Illinois

CHARLESTON (WCIA) — Murray State freshman and Oakwood native Katelyn Young scored 14 points and grabbed a team high seven rebounds, as the Racers beat Eastern Illinois 76-68 at Lantz Arena on Thursday afternoon.

Young leads the Racers (4-3) in scoring and rebounding this season, averaging 17.2 points and 9.0 boards per game. The former WCIA 3 Girls’ Athlete of the Year has been named the Ohio Valley Conference Freshman of the Week four times this season.

The Panthers (3-6) got a team high 20 points from Abby Wahl, 12 points and 10 rebounds from Lariah Washington, to go along with Morgan Litwiller’s 11 points.