DANVILLE (WCIA) — Chase Vinson is back in Vermilion County one last time before wrapping up his collegiate career.

“Coming back here and playing in front of friends and family and just people in this community, it’s always nice to be back,” Vinson said.

The Oakwood native is back on the the Danville Dans roster for a second year as one of three returners on the team. The senior says that’s a big reason he decided to come back to the area.

“With Coach [Eric] Coleman and having Drake [Digiorno] and Trey [Higgins] coming back, it was kind of an easy decision to come back here and play here again,” Vinson said.

“The hometown fans obviously represent, a local kid and a lot of people know him,” Coleman said. “He played [Danville] Post 210, played at DACC, so the history of him coming back to play has been awesome and I’m excited to have him back.”

After one year at Danville Area Community College, Vinson transferred to Morehead State. Making an impact on the field for the Eagles with a batting average of .243 in two years, the senior is wanting that consistency to transfer over to summer ball.

“This is going to be the last year that I’ll be playing in Danville,” Vinson said. “It’s sad, but it’s also nice to get going and move on.”

And while their main goal is to get noticed by coaches and improve for their collegiate teams, the Dans had one of their best seasons last year going 40-17. Head coach Eric Coleman is less than 10 wins away from his 300th win in the Prospect League.

“We don’t think about it. EC doesn’t either. He just honestly cares about us and and wants us to get better,” Higgins said. “Wants us to get the looks that we deserve and we work for. He just really wants us to enjoy this summer and get better and that’s all he really focuses on and I think that’s why he has so much success.”

“He’s a great coach and he brings in a lot of talent year in and year out so it’s nice to just be a part of that group and everything that he’s kind of built here in Danville,” Vinson said.

At 11-10 and in first place in the Wabash River Division, the Dans still have a lot of games left to make history for Coleman.