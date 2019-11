CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Without their starting quarterback and multiple key players, Illinois was unable to find any offense in a 29-10 loss to Northwestern to end their regular season.

The Wildcats ran for 378 yard on the Illini, while Illinois only gained 14 on the ground. Northwestern had the ball for 41:48 in the game, and 25:08 in the first half.

Illinois finishes the regular season 6-6 and 4-5 in the Big Ten. They will learn their bowl fate on December 8th.