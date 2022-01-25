No. 24 Illinois takes down No. 10 Michigan State to move into first place in Big Ten

Illinois’ Trent Frazier sets up a play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — With its two preseason All-Americans out, No. 24 Illinois found a way to upset No. 10 Michigan State 56-55 Tuesday night at State Farm Center, moving the Illini into sole possession of first place in the Big Ten Conference, one half game ahead of the Spartans and Wisconsin.

FIRST PLACE IN B1G#Illini take down No. 10 Michigan State without Kofi Cockburn or Andre Curbelo to take over first place in the Big Ten pic.twitter.com/El5pkMAGdX — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) January 26, 2022

Kofi Cockburn was on the bench, missing his second straight game in concussion protocol. Andre Curbelo is in health and safety protocol, meaning he was not in attendance. After playing just 14 minutes and battling through sickness last Friday at Maryland, the sophomore point guard entered protocol this week. Even without two of their best players, the Illini hung on down the stretch to outlast the Spartans.

You think Brad Underwood was excited after beating No. 10 Michigan State? pic.twitter.com/IxNVZ0jJ16 — Andy Olson (@WCIA3Andy) January 26, 2022

Trent Frazier scored a game high 16 points with Alfonso Plummer also in double-figures for the Illini with 11. Marcus Bingham Jr. led Michigan State with 13 points with Gabe Brown adding 10.

Illinois takes down Michigan State Postgame Press Conference https://t.co/Zmczsfcw70 — WCIA 3 Sports (@WCIA3sports) January 26, 2022

Illinois led by 14 at halftime, up 34-20, behind 10 points from super-senior Trent Frazier. The lead was up to as many as 15 points with 14:18 remaining at 42-27 before the Spartans started to chip away, cutting it to single digits with about 10 minutes to play. Michigan State held Illinois to just four points in the final 9:46 of the game, with just one field goal in that stretch. The Spartans also out-rebounded the Illini 41-27 and made 11 more free throws, yet still lost the game. On top of it all, Trent Frazier missed the front end of a 1-and-1 free throw opportunity with six seconds left and the Illini leading by one. It left an opportunity for the Spartans, who got a foul called with 0.2 seconds remaining. Malik Hall missed the front end, before making the second to end the game.

Illinois now heads to Northwestern on Saturday for a 3:30 p.m. game in Evanston.