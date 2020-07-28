NFHS promotes return to school, sports, activities

WCIA — The National Federation of State High School Associations wants kids back in school, playing sports and participating in activities. The executive director of the organization, Karissa Niehoff, updated its more than 19,000 high schools who are members of state associations, like the IHSA, during a briefing on Monday. Niehoff also took questions from media members across the country. One of the biggest talking points from Niehoff was her belief that student-athletes need to return to competition, as long as proper safety precautions are in place to help mitigate COVID-19.

“Obviously the attention to the situation at the local level and the guidelines from their education organizations and health agencies but the high school experience is different from youth sports and it is different from the collegiate level,” Niehoff said. “We may be promoting a different position if you will from some other organizations. We believe kids need to return, of course in the safest manner possible.”