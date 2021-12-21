New look for Illini quarterback room

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois’ quarterback room will have a different look next season with the program graduating 3-year starter Brandon Peters. Backup Art Sitkowksi still has eligibility but won’t be able to go through spring ball due to an injury.

New additions to the room include Syracuse transfer Tommy DeVito. DeVito is a two-year starter from Syracuse, who stepped into the role as a sophomore in 2019. DeVito passed for 2,360 yards, and completed 63.2% of his passes, and his 19 touchdown passes ties for the most by a sophomore in program history. Bielema also signed another quarterback in his Class of 2022, getting New Jersey native Donovan Leary, who’s brother plays for NC State.

“I’m excited about Donovan Leary, really, really have been intrigued with him since the day I met him,” says Bielema. “I love the power of DNA, and what his brother’s done at NC State I think should give you a little bit of an indication of what he might be able to do for us. I think the QB room that we had at the end of the year can definitely have additions, just pure numbers wise, there was a time where we got a little bit thin. Anybody that can help us win a championship, and enter that QB room I think would be open”

DeVito is expected to be on campus in January, Leary will be enroll in the fall of 2022.