New look Braggin’ Rights still packs plenty of punch, storylines

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Braggin’ Rights 2020 is going to look a lot different than it ever has before, and hopefully it’s one-time difference. No. 6 Illinois is heading to Columbia for the first time since 1978 to play Missouri in a game that’s normally hosted in St. Louis. COVID-19 forced it to a campus site, with an Andy Katz coin flip sending the Illini (4-1) packing.

“It’s got a different feel this year not having 20,000 fans split down the middle but understand that there’s some different perspectives on the line, especially from the fans,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. “The fans maybe talk about it a little more than they do getting ready for Minnesota on Tuesday yet we’re here and we’ve got to go play better than we did last year.”

Illinois lost 63-56 to Missouri last year at Enterprise Center. It was the second straight win for the Tigers (4-0) in the Border Wars annual series but the Illini come in with all the hype this year after taking down No. 10 Duke on Tuesday night.

“We have a very hungry Missouri team who has been playing great,” Illinois junior guard Ayo Dosunmu said after beating the Blue Devils. “We owe them one.”

After originally announcing on Thursday the game would be broadcast on an SEC Network alternate channel, it was revealed on Friday afternoon ESPNU has picked up the 7 p.m. broadcast.