New Illini offensive coordinator looks to bring run first approach

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Tony Petersen always hoped he would get the chance to work with Bret Bielema but as the years passed, it seemed less likely.

“Bret and I’s relationship was from a long time ago,” Petersen said. “We’ve been friends for a long time and kind of always, between the two of us, always thought we’d hook up and work together and it’s finally worked out. I’m pumped and fired up.”

Bielema first reached out to Petersen when he was in his hotel room at the Myrtle Beach Bowl with Appalachian State a little more than a week ago. Petersen was planning on driving his truck to Minneapolis after the game to visit family, then go on a hunting trip in Ohio on his way back to North Carolina. Petersen ended up stopping in Champaign on his return trip east and never made the hunting trip.

Petersen says he would ideally bring a run-first approach but will adapt to the team’s strengths.

“You’ve got to do whatever you’ve got to do to run the football,” Petersen said. “And you’ve got to be able to control the clock in this league. But the other side of that is you’ve got to put up some points.”

“We’re going to bring some stuff I’ve done, we’re going to bring some stuff from other guys on the staff, some stuff from Bret. But as long as the personnel will allow it, it’s going to be an 11 or 12 personnel offense. We’re going to take care of the football, we’re not going to beat ourselves, we’re always going to be able to run the football however we’re going to have to do it. And have quarterbacks out there making great decisions, looking for big plays and scoring touchdowns in the red zone.”

Petersen has already been watching tape of the Illini this season, keeping an eye on the quarterbacks, whom he will coach.

“Fired up about Brandon (Peters), you know Isaiah (Williams), I know I’ve got a whole group of guys right there and I got some guys that have played some ball,” Petersen said. “Especially Brandon has played a lot of ball. I’m fired up to sit down and meet with him and I’m going to kind of tell him. In the last six years I’ve had a couple of senior guys that I’ve had to bring in and I’m going to come in here and make sure he has the best year of his career that he can have. I’m going to work around him and what he’s familiar with.”