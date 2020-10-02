Nesbitt picks Memphis, Illini likely out of Emerald Coast Classic

WCIA — One of Illinois basketball’s top Class of 2021 recruiting targets is off the board and it’s not in the Illini’s favor. Jordan Nesbitt committed to Memphis on Thursday afternoon, picking the Tigers over a final three of Illinois and his hometown team, St. Louis. The 6-foot-6 wing is a Top 100 player in his class and ranked as 4-star prospect according to 247Sports.
Illinois currently has one commit in the Class of 2021, wing Luke Goode out of Fort Wayne, Indiana.
The schedule has still not been released yet for the Illini this season but a report on Thursday says the Emerald Coast Classic won’t be played. Matt Norlander from CBS Sports reported the annual event in Destin, Florida has been canceled due to COVID-19. The Illini were scheduled to play Nov. 27-29 against a stacked field including Florida, Oregon and Iowa State.