CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illini used a 11-0 over final five minutes of the game to pull away from the Evansville Purple Aces for a 59-44 win.

Petra Holesinska lead the Illini in scoring with 25, including a career high seven three point field goals.

Kennedi Myles set the freshman single game record for most rebounds in a game with 20. Earlier this year, Kofi Cockburn set the same record for the men’s program.

Illinois is now 8-2 on the season. They take on Missouri on Friday in Columbia.