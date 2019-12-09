Myles making immediate impact with Illini

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Sometimes things work out for the better, that couldn’t be more true for Kennedi Myles.

“Who I’m playing for, who I’m playing with, like what it means to me to play basketball in general, it made it a lot easier to get up everyday and work hard and just be here,” Myles said.

Myles originally signed with Miami of Ohio, but has found a better role with the Illini, a choice she made for the better. She’s only player with three double-doubles this season.

“I just wanted to get this experience of being an Illini, and just the experience of being a part of this team, and just the want and drive to keep going everyday,” Myles said.

“She plays with an intensity, that just kinda transcends throughout our team, rebounding with a lot of heart and sole, and that’s why I think she does a great job at that,” head coach Nancy Fahey said. “She just works 100% all the time, so I’m pretty excited for her start as a freshman.”

Myles leads the Illini with 71 rebounds this season. The forward is among a group of three freshman that have already made an immediate impact on the team. But that’s something she doesn’t like to hear.

“It’s not really a compliment to me. There’s the three of us and we have this strong mentality of like, it’s basketball. It doesn’t matter your age, it just matters who wants to be out there, who’s willing to work hard, who’s willing to put everything on the line to what they have to do and win for their team,” Myles said.

Freshman or not, Myles has already played a pivotal role in the rebuilding of the program. The Illini jump to a 6-2 record this season, their best start since 2014.