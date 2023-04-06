MACON (WCIA) — Kaylin Moreland is the WCIA3 Athlete of the Week. The Meridian High School track and field runner set a new indoor state Class 1A record at the Top Times meet in the 60 meter dash clocking 7.82 seconds. The senior also finished 5th in the 400 meter at 1:01.77 and 6th in the 200 meter at 26.65 seconds.

“Definitely the mentality going into it, I had a senior from last year from another school and she was always a few strides ahead of me,” Moreland said. “I just always wanted to catch up to her so in that 60 meter final, she was definitely in my head and while she wasn’t there, I was just, ‘Got to catch up to her, got to catch up to her,’ and it ended up working out really well.”

