“More people listening” to Illini pitch with new success

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illini have been pitching the process since Lovie Smith took over. The next step in the process was going to a bowl game. With that accomplished, more recruits are listening to the Illini.

Illinois got a verbal commitment from Deuce Spann on Friday. The 3-star quarterback recently picked up offers from Auburn and Utah, but chose the Illini. He’s a much needed add after CJ Dixon decommitted from Illinois on Thursday.

“More people are listening to us. It helps when you continue to play. We’ll have one more chance to play in front of our fans and people, for recruits. We’re looked at differently, of course. What we’ve been trying to do is take another step with our program, by going to a great bowl like this one, like the Redbox Bowl, it’s helped an awful lot so the reception has been warm like you would imagine,” Smith said.

The early signing period begins on the 18th.