MONTICELLO (WCIA) — Monticello track and field and cross country star Mabry Bruhn headed into her senior year spring at the top of her game, until an injury stopped her in her tracks.

“It kind of started as shin splints and I deal with shin splints a lot so I didn’t really think much of it and as we came into outdoor track something changed,” Bruhn said. “I could just feel the difference in the way the pain felt and how my movement effected it.”

Turns out, it was more than just shin splints. She had a stress reaction in her left leg and was put in a boot for three weeks, going from running six days a week to none at all. Her season ended early, missing the biggest meets of the Spring season, including State.

“It’s hard to watch other people do what you love and not be able to participate with them,” Bruhn said.

Cullen Welter, Monticello track and field coach

“Its tough because you know what kind of talent she has and she had already proven herself multiple times,” track and field head coach Cully Welter said. “But finishing out your senior year you hate for her first injury to occur at that point, but the way she handled it was very admirable.”

Bruhn placed 6th in State her junior year in the 800-meter dash and 4×800 meter relay. Later in the fall, the Monticello senior finished first at the 1A State cross country meet. Ready to improve on her 6th place finish from last year, Bruhn had to change her mindset to getting better, rather than competing.

“I’m really excited to be back doing what I love,” Bruhn said. “It was disappointing, but I think sometimes it’s good for your brain to get that break and so after that break I’m just really excited to get back to what I love.”

After what she loved was taken from her for a few weeks, Mabry says she’s ready to focus on getting healthy to begin her collegiate career running at Illinois.

“I haven’t been dealing with any pain since I got out of the boot,” Bruhn said. “The program is really heading in a bright direction so I’m coming in at a really great time and I’m super excited to be able to be a part of something great.”

With a road to recovery plan in motion, Bruhn is getting back into running in hopes to be ready by the Fall.