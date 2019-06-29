Milton gets glimpse of future playing on Illinois Field

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Connor Milton isn’t even a senior in high school yet, but the Illinois Baseball commit is already getting a taste of what it’s like to play as an Illini.

“It’ll for sure be exciting to play on this field, I love getting on the field, everybody loves to play here,” Milton said. “I’ve been around it my whole life, and it was always a goal to play athletics here and to see it finally come together it was always a dream of mine, I worked hard for it.”

The Central outfielder is playing with the Illinois Braves summer team, and got to compete on his future stage. Milton always wanted to play for the Illini, but he wasn’t expecting it to be on Illinois Field.

“I was all about football, baseball was just something I did for fun in the summer with my friends, and basically coach Tabeling just brought me aside and was like ‘Look I know you have some talent in baseball, and I think you have a chance to play in college,’ and I was like ‘woah!’,” Milton said.

Do ya'll have more fun in the game or during interviews..? 🤔😂@ConnorMilton02 @tabeling7 pic.twitter.com/If9jeLgP0o — Marlee Wierda (@WCIA3Marlee) June 29, 2019

“I’ve been coaching this group, a lot of the kids, since they were 10-11, they kind of stayed together,” Ryan Tabeling said. “With Connor, it’s fun to get him in the outfield, and get him some at-bats in his new home. He’s gonna have a very successful career here.”

Milton’s had a standout high school career on both the football, and baseball fields. As a running back he rushed more 400 yards last season. In the spring, he hit above .400, earning more than 40 RBI, and Milton actually used to miss baseball practices so he could attend football camps. But now his dedication to baseball is at an all-time high.

“I don’t take it lightly, Illinois Baseball is a dream for me,” Milton said. “I’m ready to do whatever for the program, and try to get in the College World Series, and try to do the best I can.”

Before Milton reps the Orange and Blue, he has one more season left with the Maroons, and looks to end his high school career with a trip to State.