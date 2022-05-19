DECATUR (WCIA) — Millikin softball is set to do something no other team in program history has done, play in a Super Regional. The Big Blue won their first Division III Regional title last weekend and will get the rare opportunity to host the next round starting Friday. At 34-7, Millikin is in the midst of its best postseason run since 1994.

“We’re already breaking records here at Millikin so everything now is just like how much farther can we go and how much longer can we play with each other,” Millikin sophomore catcher Leah Foreman said.



“We believe strongly in what we do together and how we do things for each other, the impact that that has on what we do on the field,” Millikin head coach Katie Tenboer said.

Millikin hosts Wartburg College (IA) in a best of three series starting Friday at 2 p.m. with games two and three (if necessary) at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Saturday.