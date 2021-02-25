Miller wins Athlete of the Week

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Central swimmer Nolan Miller is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The sophomore is still unbeaten this season, winning every race he’s competed in. His times in the 200 IM, 200 free and 500 free have helped the Maroons to a perfect 8-0 start, with six of those wins coming in Big 12 conference meets.

“The whole family has really been surprised with how well I’m actually doing,” Miller said. “I definitely thought I wouldn’t be where I am now but the times are beyond where I want them to be so we’re getting pretty excited for the end of the year.”

