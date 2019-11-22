Miller strengthens Peoria Pipeline

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — With his announcement on Thursday night, Adam Miller is the latest player from Peoria to commit to the Illini.

Miller played his freshman season at Peoria Manual before transferring to Chicago and Morgan Park. He still holds a spot for his hometown, and says it was a factor in his decision.

“It’s in my roots. Guys like Frank Williams go there, Sergio McClain, even Coach Wayne McClain, all them went there so why not follow and why not keep the pipeline going?” Miller said. “If you’re a great player and you know you are and you’re not as highly touted as other people, why not stay home and do it?”

Miller will join current Illini, and Manual grad Da’Monte Williams when he gets to campus next summer.