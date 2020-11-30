Miller earns Co-Big Ten Freshman of the Week

(WCIA) — Adam Miller earned the Co-Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor on Monday. It’s his first Big Ten honor, and likely won’t be his last.

A dominant debut for @AceWolf44 earns him his first Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor! #Illini | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/ee1SSM8GRn — Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) November 30, 2020

Miller led the Illini in the first game of the season with 28 points. He broke a program record for the most points scored by a freshman in their debut. Miller finished the week averaging 18 points per game, and 2.3 rebounds per game. Miller scored in double figures in all three games to start the season, and shot 75% from behind the arc in his debut game.

“I thought he was the best scorer in this class,” said head coach Brad Underwood. “I thought he was a guy that could just get buckets, and do it in a variety of ways, and the thing with Adam is he has the ability to make hard shots.”

#Illini guard @AceWolf44 made history today, setting a program record with 28 points in his freshman debut.



He says, "It shouldn't be a surprise if I put up numbers like this." pic.twitter.com/O6xFUw3b5Q — Marlee Wierda (@WCIA3Marlee) November 25, 2020

“Just go out there and do you, have fun. Imma do that every single game, so every single game I feel like you guys shouldn’t be surprised if I put up numbers like this, and go out and play hard,” said Miller after the game. “That’s all I can do is come out and help the team win, I just want a perfect story.”

Miller was ranked a 4-star recruit out of high school, and a Top-50 national recruit out of high school.