IOWA CITY, Iowa (WCIA) -- This has been a tough place to play for Illinois, the Illini haven’t beat the Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium since 1999. But this game is no different than several others this season, not many people are giving Illinois much of a chance.

The Illini have played well as the underdog the last month of the season, Wisconsin, Purdue and Michigan State were all big favorites, and Illinois won each of those games. And once again the Illini are double digit dawgs to the Hawkeyes, who have head coach Lovie Smith’s respect.