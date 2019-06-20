Michael Finke will pursue professional basketball overseas

(WCIA) — Former Illinois and Centennial High School basketball player Michael Finke will be playing professional basketball.

Finke worked out with the Chicago Bulls earlier this month, and will be taking his career overseas to play professionally. As a grad-transfer at Grand Canyon University this season, Finke averaged 12.1 points per game. As an Illini, Finke was a three-time All-Academic Big Ten selection, and averaged 8.9 points.

“With the overseas process, especially as a rookie, you don’t find out where you’re going until about August or September, so right now it’s just training, really hard in the weight room, on the court,” says Finke. “I’m just getting after it and trying to get my body right to be in the best shape I can for when I head out there. It’s a really exciting time in my life to be able to go out there and play for money, and do something I’ve been dreaming of as a kid, so I’m really excited about it.”

Finke will also play in a professional level tournament this summer for the Illinois Basketball Club. It’s all part of The Basketball Tournament, a pro-level competition taking place this summer. The winning team could split a $150,000 share.