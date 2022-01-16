Meyers Leonard gives gift to Ubben Project

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Ubben Basketball Project is getting a big boost from a former Illini as Meyers Leonard and his wife Elle are making a $500,000 donation to the renovation of the Illinois basketball facility.

The donation helps put the school at about 75 percent of its $40 million goal for the project. Leonard will also be in attendance at Monday’s game against Purdue. It will be his first game back since he was drafted 11th overall in the 2012 NBA Draft.

Leonard has been a free agent since he used an anti-Semitic slur on a livestream in 2021.