Men’s gymnastics opens Big Ten season with a win against Ohio State

(WCIA) — Illinois Men’s Gymnastics opened the Big Ten season at Huff Hall on Saturday. They defeated the Buckeyes 402.550 to 396.250.

Hamish Carter led the Illini as the only gymnast to compete in every event, scoring 80.50 all-around. He also led Illinois on the high-bar with a 13.450, winning the event. Junior Leo Valentin made his Illini debut, scoring a 13.750 on the floor and a 13.300 on vault.

“Today was a much better indicator of how our team is going to be this year. This was a huge step in the right direction,” said head coach Justin Spring in an Illinois news release. “If we’re going to take down some of the best teams in the Big Ten, though, we’re going to need to finish better than we did today. We will work on that this week, but overall I’m very happy with where we are coming off last weekend.”

Ian Skirkey scored a 14.55 on the pommel horse to win the event. The highest score of the day was from Evan Manivong who earned a 14.75 on the vault, setting a new career-best score, and taking the event title for the second week in a row. Illinois is now undefeated on the season, and will take on Penn State next Sunday on the road.