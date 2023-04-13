WESTVILLE (WCIA) — Ethan McMasters is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The Westville baseball player threw his first no-hitter, and is leading the Tigers in several categories with a 1.62 ERA, 28 RBI, four home runs and he’s second on the team in batting average at .527. The John Wood College signee credits his team for helping him add a no-hitter to his resume.

“It’s always nice having as good defense behind me, best defense we can have,” McMasters said. “I mean, making plays when they need to be, doing what I can on the mound and then having them behind me helps a lot. Working a lot, my slider was working good, change up working in there and then just being able to pound some fastballs in there.”

